HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man and two teens were injured in a Sunday night crash in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2001 Dodge Ram driven by Gary N. Jeffries, 19, of Hannibal, was heading west at 9:30 p.m. on County Road 408, 3 miles north of Hannibal, when it traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.
Two passengers, two 14-year-old males from Hannibal, were taken by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor injuries. Jeffries refused treatment for minor injuries.
None of the three were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Palmyra Police Department, Palmyra Fire Department and Marion County Ambulance.