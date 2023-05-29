HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man and two teens were injured in a Sunday night crash in Marion County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2001 Dodge Ram driven by Gary N. Jeffries, 19, of Hannibal, was heading west at 9:30 p.m. on County Road 408, 3 miles north of Hannibal, when it traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.