PALMYRA, Mo. — A Hannibal teen was injured Sunday night when she was struck by a car after falling from a utility task vehicle.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2014 Kubota RTV X900 UTV driven by a 15-year-old female from Palmyra was heading south at 5:30 p.m. on Breckenridge Avenue in Palmyra and was followed by a 2007 Lincoln MKZ driven by a 16-year-old male from Palmyra.