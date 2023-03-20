PALMYRA, Mo. — A Hannibal teen was injured Sunday night when she was struck by a car after falling from a utility task vehicle.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2014 Kubota RTV X900 UTV driven by a 15-year-old female from Palmyra was heading south at 5:30 p.m. on Breckenridge Avenue in Palmyra and was followed by a 2007 Lincoln MKZ driven by a 16-year-old male from Palmyra.
Both vehicles made a left turn at an intersection, the patrol said. During the turn, the UTV’s passenger, a 14-year-old female from Hannibal, fell from the vehicle into the road and was struck by the Lincoln.
The 14-year-old was taken by Survival Flight to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Palmyra Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Marion County Ambulance.