MACON, Mo. — A Hannibal woman was injured in a Sunday afternoon crash north of Macon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2017 Jeep Cherokee driven by Tailor R. Lain, 18, of Hannibal, was heading south at 3:29 p.m. on U.S. 63, 6 miles north of Macon, when it traveled off the left side of the road, overturned and came to rest on its wheels in the median.
Lain, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Macon County Ambulance to Samaritan Hospital with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Macon County Sheriff’s Department and Macon Rural Fire Department.