CENTER, Mo. — A Hannibal woman was injured in an early Sunday crash southeast of Center.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2004 Lincoln LS driven by Stormey J. Jones, 28, of Hannibal, was heading north at midnight on Highway F, 8 miles southeast of Center, when it traveled off the road, overcorrected and overturned.
Jones, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Van-Far Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and the Van-Far Fire Department.