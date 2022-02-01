Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow for the afternoon. High 47F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 16F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.