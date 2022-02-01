BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Hannibal woman was injured in a Monday morning crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2013 Chevrolet Impala driven by A.C. Himmelsbach, 83, of Bowling Green, was heading north at 11 a.m. on Highway NN, north of U.S. 61, and following a 2015 Ford Escape driven by Terry L. Neff, 61, of Hannibal.
Neff braked, with the vehicle coming to a stop half in the road and half off the right side of the road, the patrol said. Himmelsbach braked and swerved to the left trying to avoid the crash, but the front right of the Chevrolet struck the rear left side of the Ford.
A passenger in the Ford, Judy K. Harris, 65, of Hannibal, was taken by Pike County Ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
Both drivers and the passenger were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.