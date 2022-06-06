WEST QUINCY, Mo. — A head-on collision Sunday afternoon in West Quincy left one person with minor injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2008 Mini Cooper driven by Christopher R. Baldwin, 36, of Quincy, Ill., was heading east at 1:14 p.m. on U.S. 24, one-half mile west of Quincy, when it traveled into the path of a westbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Steven M. Forrest, 60, of Quincy, causing a head-on collision.
A passenger in the Chevrolet, Paula J. Forrest, 59, of Quincy, was taken by Adams County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Quincy Police Department and Quincy Fire Department.