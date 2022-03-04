WEST QUINCY, Mo. — A head-on crash near West Quincy sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries Friday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 2:55 p.m. Friday, a 2020 GMC truck driven by J.D. Frieden, 84, of Taylor, Mo. was heading east in the westbound lane of U.S. 24 about two miles west of West Quincy. A 2018 Chevrolet truck, driven by Steven J. Coffey, 52, of Palmyra was heading west in the proper lane. The GMC struck the Chevrolet head on.
Both drivers were taken to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. by the Adams County, Ill. EMS for treatment of minor injuries. The MSHP said it wasn’t clear if either driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, the Palmyra Fire Department, and Adams County EMS.
