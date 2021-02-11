Hickman brothers seek to sell IGA store

PERRY, Mo. — Steve Hickman still awakens each Thursday in what most folks would consider the middle-of-the night to unload a truck arriving at 4 a.m. to supply Hickman’s IGA in Perry.
But the routine is a grind for Hickman, 64, who has worked in the family business since his grade school days.
Two years ago, the Hickmans — oldest brother Jim, 72, who owns the majority shares of the family owned company, Kevin and Steve — sold their Paris IGA store to Prengers, a Macon-based family owned grocery.
“We offered them the Perry store, but this is too far out of their market area, so we placed this store on the market and have continued to operate,” Steve Hickman said.
Since then, they have quietly marketed the Perry store. Last month, Steve Hickman posted a reminder on Facebook that the nearly 62-year-old business is for sale. The land and building are for sale, list price $389,000. Contents are separate.
“It is bittersweet, and we will miss it when we sell, but it is time,” said Kevin Hickman, who started working at the family business in the fifth grade. Kevin alternates working weekends with Steve and handles marketing for the store.
The long hours — 40 to 50 a week in the winter months and 60 to 70 during the active Mark Twain Lake visitor season — are taking a toll.
“I want to stop while there is still time to enjoy life,” Steve said.
Next month, the Hickmans will mark 62 years in business as Hickman’s IGA.
Bob Hickman, who was a butcher for the Kroger Co. in Jefferson City, heard through a supplier that the Perry IGA store was for sale. Steve said his father liked the idea of owning the business, so in March 1959, the elder Hickman, with his wife, Jewel, left Kroger to rebrand the Perry IGA store as Hickman’s.
The grocery business has been good for the Hickman family, as over the years, Bob Hickman’s sons joined him in the store. And he expanded. Including the purchase of the IGA store in Paris, Hickman’s grew to eventually operate seven stores. Hickman brother Don worked in the Paris store until he retired in 2014. He passed away in December of 2016.
Competition from Walmart, Dollar General and others helped lead to a decision to downsize in 2013 when the brothers decided to refocus their business, said Kevin, and subsequently four of the seven stores were sold to County Market, while a fifth store in Shelbina, was sold as part of the right-away for a state road project.
“County Market offered to buy the Perry store, but they wanted to close the store,” Kevin said.
With the passing of Don, Jim’s retirement and no third-generation family members interested in running the business, the brothers decided to sell the Paris store and the Perry location.
Kevin said on Friday that there has been interest from potential buyers and that some talks had been very serious, but to date, nothing has materialized.
Meanwhile, Kevin and Steve operate Hickman’s IGA in Perry, working weekends and arriving on Thursday at 4 a.m. to unload a truck, while awaiting a buyer and hoping to retire.
“We do want to see this continue as a grocery store,” Kevin said. “This community needs a grocery store.”