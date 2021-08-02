HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Regional Hospital updated its visitor guidelines Monday for patients being admitted.
A release from the hospital listed the changes made to their visitor guidelines:
• All patients being admitted to the hospital will be limited to one support person/visitor at a time, with the exception of the Chris Coons Women’s Care Unit.
• Each patient will receive one armband upon admittance that is removable and can be used by different people, but the patient is limited to one visitor at a time.
• Chris Coons Women’s Care Unit will allow only two healthy support people during labor. These are the only two people that will be allowed during labor. They will be screened, must wear a mask and will be banded with a coach wristband. After the birth of the baby, only one of the designated support people may continue to stay to support the mother and baby.
• COVID positive patients are not allowed to have visitors.
• All Hannibal Regional locations are no mask, no entry and masks must remain on for the entire visit.
The guidelines are for Hannibal Regional Hospital patients and do not apply to Hannibal Regional Medical Group or Emergency Room patients.