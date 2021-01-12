EDINA, Mo. — A Hurdland man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon east of Edina.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2018 Ford Taurus driven by Wallace M. Reeves, 52, of Hurdland, was heading east on Mo. 6, 1 mile east of Edina, and attempting to make a left turn at 3:27 p.m. when it was struck in the rear by a 2007 Ford Escape driven by a 16-year-old female from Newark.
Reeves, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by private vehicle to Northeast Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.