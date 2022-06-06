LABELLE, Mo. — A Hurdland man was injured in a Saturday night utility terrain vehicle crash in LaBelle.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2017 Polaris Ranger driven by Julie A. Green, 37, of Hurdland, was traveling at 10:40 p.m. on a city street in LaBelle when it ran off the road.
A passenger, Jonah G. Lewis, 42, of Hurdland, was ejected from the UTV and taken by Lewis County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.