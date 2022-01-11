KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Icy conditions contributed to a Monday morning crash north of Kirksville that injured a Hurdland woman.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2011 Dodge Dakota driven by Marlene L. Caldwell, 61, of Hurdland, was heading south at 10:05 a.m. on Mo. 11, 10 miles north of Kirksville, when it lost control on the ice-covered road then traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
Caldwell, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Adair County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Adair County Sheriff’s Department, Kirksville Ambulance and Kirksville Fire Department.