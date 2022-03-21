BRASHEAR, Mo. — A Hurdland woman and teen were injured in a Sunday night all-terrain vehicle crash east of Brashear.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1993 Honda Fourtrax driven by Rebecca D. Peterson, 47, of Hurdland, was heading west at 5:15 p.m. on Capri Way, one-half mile east of Brashear, when it went off the right side of the road and struck a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn and eject both occupants.
Peterson and a passenger, a 16-year-old female from Hurdland, were taken by Adair County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Adair County Sheriff’s Department.