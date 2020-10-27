ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Icy conditions contributed to a four-vehicle crash involving a Liberty, Ill., man on Monday morning near St. Joseph.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2012 Toyota Scion driven by Amalia J. Gonzalez Alarcon, 43, of St. Joseph; a 2020 Hino 268 driven by Fei Song, 49, of Hacienda Heights, Calif.; a 2020 Peterbilt driven by Bruce W. Hocking, 53, of Liberty, Ill., and a 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer driven by Lynn R. Tripp, 57, of Stewartsville were heading north on Interstate 29, 5 miles north of St. Joseph, at 7:58 a.m.
A vehicle in front of the Toyota and the Chevrolet lost control on the ice-covered road, the patrol said, and both vehicles attempted to avoid striking it but lost control. The Hino struck the Toyota and the Chevrolet, the Peterbilt struck the rear of the Toyota and all four vehicles came to rest in the road on their wheels, the patrol said.
A passenger in the Chevrolet, Charles R. Tripp, 38, of Stewartsville, was taken by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic Life Care St. Joseph with moderate injuries.
Both Tripps were not wearing seat belts, but the three other drivers were, the patrol said.