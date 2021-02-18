PARIS, Mo. — Icy conditions contributed to a Wednesday night crash in Paris that injured a Mississippi man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2020 International Harvester tractor trailer driven by Quanotho Kyles, 47, of St. Louis, was heading south on Mo. 15 in Paris at 6:10 p.m. when it skidded on the ice-covered road and began to enter U.S. 24. An eastbound 2017 Freightliner tractor trailer driven by James M. Holman, 32, of Terry, Miss., collided with the International, the patrol said, and both came to rest in a field.
Holman was taken by Monroe County Ambulance to Moberly Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. Kyles and a passenger, Lawrence D. Willis, 37, of St. Louis, sought treatment on their own for minor and moderate injuries. All three were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department and Paris Fire Department.