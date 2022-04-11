WAYLAND, Mo. — An Illinois man died Saturday morning after an apparent heart attack led to a crash north of Wayland.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2002 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Robert G. Kase, 62, of Beigler, Ill., was heading south at 7:20 a.m. on Mo. 27, 2 miles north of Wayland, when it ran off the road, crossed the median and the northbound lanes, then struck a tree and overturned.
The patrol said it is believed that Kase suffered a heart attack, which caused the crash.
Kase was pronounced dead at 8:35 a.m. by Clark County Coroner Edwin Wilson.
The patrol was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, Wayland Fire Department and Clark County EMS.