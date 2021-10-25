SHELBINA, Mo. — An Indiana man was injured in a Saturday night crash east of Shelbina.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2017 Chevrolet Impala driven by Daymer O. Coronado Bravo, 36, of Indianapolis, was heading west at 10:40 p.m. on U.S. 36, 1.5 miles east of Shelbina, when it struck a deer.
Coronado Bravo, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Salt River Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by Salt River Ambulance, Shelby County Sheriff’s Department and Shelbina Police Department.