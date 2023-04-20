WAYLAND, Mo. — An Iowa man was injured in an early Wednesday morning crash after his vehicle caught fire south of Wayland.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2018 Freightliner driven by Hafiz Ahmed Salih Obaid, 44, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was heading south at 12:21 a.m. on Mo. 27, south of Wayland, when it caught fire due to a mechanical issue. The driver fled the Freightliner while it was still moving, the patrol said, and it traveled off the left side of the road before coming to rest in the median.