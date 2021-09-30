WAYLAND, Mo. — An Iowa man was injured in a deer-related crash Thursday night north of Wayland.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2004 GMC Envoy driven by Dwight K. Woodbury, 31, of Keokuk, Iowa, was heading west at 8:30 p.m. on Route C, 5 miles north of Wayland. When a deer entered the road, the GMC attempted to swerve to miss it but ran off the left side of the road and overturned.
Woodbury, who was not wearing a seat belt, refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department and Clark County Ambulance.