ALEXANDRIA, MO. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a single-car crash Friday that sent an Iowa man to the hospital.
According to the report, a 2005 Dodge Ram driven by Daniel a. Matous, 38, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa was southbound on US 61 about seven miles west of Alexandria. The report states that Matous was fleeing from local authorities when he lost control and went off the right side of the road, hitting a tree. The Dodge because engulfed in flame.
Matous, who was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, was taken by Wayland Fire and EMS to Blessing Hospital in Keokuk, Iowa. Assisting the MSHP at the scene were the Clark County Sheriff's Department, the Missouri Department of Conservation, Alexandria Fire, and Wayland Fire and EMS.