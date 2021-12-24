LURAY, Mo. — An Iowa woman was injured in a Thursday night crash in Luray.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2000 Ford Contour driven by Lamona N. Huston, 19, of Keokuk, was heading north at 6:40 p.m. on First Street when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Huston, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Clark County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department and Clark County Ambulance.