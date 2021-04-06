BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- A collision with a deer early Tuesday morning sent an Iowa woman to the hospital with minor injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jessie J. Harmon, 27, of La Porte City, Ia. was driving a 2021 Hyundai Venue southbound on US 61 just north of Bowling Green. The Hyundai struck a deer that came onto the highway from the east side.
A passenger in the car, Derian L. Young, 22, of Waterloo, Ia., was taken by Pike County Memorial Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Both Harmon and Young were wearing seat belts, according to the report.