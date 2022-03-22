CENTER, Mo. — A Jefferson City woman was injured in a Monday morning crash north of Center.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2022 Kia Forte driven by Cynthia J. Brady, 60, of Jefferson City, was heading north on Route H, 6 miles north of Center, at 7:30 a.m. when it ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.
Brady, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department.