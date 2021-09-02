KAHOKA, Mo. — A Wednesday morning two-vehicle crash in Kahoka left one driver with minor injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2004 Jeep Cherokee driven by Philip L. Hall, 89, of Kahoka, was heading north at 11:20 a.m. at U.S. 136 and Mo. 81 when it failed to yield and traveled into the path of a westbound 1997 Kenworth T600 tractor trailer driven by Derek R. Schultz, 33, of Eddyville, Iowa.

Hall, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Clark County Ambulance to Scotland County Hospital with minor injuries.

The patrol was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department and Clark County EMS.

