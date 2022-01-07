KAHOKA, Mo. — A Kahoka man was taken to the hospital after a Friday afternoon crash on U.S. 136.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2015 Dodge Ram driven by Brandon D. McDannald, 27, of Kahoka was heading west on U.S. 136 around 2:20 p.m. Friday. The Ram went into an intersection for a left turn when another car, a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Thomas A. McCann of Kahoka, heading south, hit the truck on the driver's side.
McCann was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was taken to Blessing Hospital with moderate injuries suffered from the crash. No injuries were reported McDannald, who was wearing a seat belt.
The MSHP was assisted at the scene by the Clark County Sheriff's Department, Clark County Ambulance, and Kahoka Fire and Rescue.