GREENSBURG, Mo. — A Kahoka man was injured in a Monday night crash north of Greensburg.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2012 International tractor-truck and box trailer driven by Matthew R. Gregory, 44, of Kahoka, was heading north on Mo. 15, 2 miles north of Greensburg, at 5:45 p.m. when it swerved to avoid a deer, ran off the left side of the road, struck a utility pole and overturned.
Gregory, who was not wearing a seat belt, was treated for minor injuries at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.
The patrol was assisted by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department.