WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A Kahoka man was injured in a Friday afternoon crash in St. Charles County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2019 Ford Ranger driven by Leo L. Meyer, 68, of Marthasville, was heading south at 12:27 p.m. on U.S. 61 at Route W when it failed to yield to a southbound 2016 Ford Fiesta driven by Ryan W. Albin, 29, of Kahoka. The patrol said the front of the Fiesta struck the left side of the Ranger, causing it to overturn.
Albin was taken by St. Charles County EMS to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital Lake St. Louis with minor injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.