KAHOKA, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported one driver with minor injuries following an incident Thursday morning on US 136.
The Patrol states that a 2004 Freightliner, driven by Lavern H. Burkholder, 50, of Arbela, Mo, was travelling west on US 136 about a mile and a half east of Kahoka. The Freightliner lost a tire at 11:55 a.m. when struck the front of a 2002 Ford Ranger driven by Ida C. Holmes, 74, of Kahoka.
Holmes was taken by Clark County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Clark County Sheriff's Department.