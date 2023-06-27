MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Kentucky driver was injured in a single-car crash in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2019 Kia Rio driven by Roger W. Sutherland, 54, of Radcliff, Ky. was heading east on Missouri Highway A just west of Hatch Road in Ralls County when the Kia went off the side of the road around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.