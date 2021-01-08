WAYLAND, Mo. — A Keokuk, Iowa, woman was sent to a hospital with moderate injuries after a Friday afternoon crash near Wayland.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that Deborah Kelley, 70, of Keokuk, was traveling east on U.S. 136 about 12:30 p.m. in a 2006 Saab and ran off the right side of the road. Kelley was about 2 miles west of Wayland when the car struck an embankment and overturned.
Kelley was taken by helicopter to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Clark County Sheriff's Office and Wayland first responders.