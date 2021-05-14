KAHOKA, Mo. — Tony Kincaid is ready for the return of the Kids Vs. Fish tournament he organizes each spring at Fox Valley Lake north of Kahoka. He enjoys seeing kids get excited when they catch their first fish.
The tournament set from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 22, is open to kids of any age with no experience needed.
“I’m hoping every home has a sign that says ‘Gone Fishing’ for two hours,” he said.
There is no cost for participants, and organizers will have fishing poles who don’t have one and would like to attend.
Now in its 12th year, the event has drawn a couple hundred people.
Kincaid said T-shirts will be given away and hot dogs and chips will be available for a light lunch.
Prizes donated from area merchants will be given away, including fishing poles, tackle boxes and sleeping bags.
“We need a lot of kids here. We have a lot of prizes to give away,” Kincaid said with a laugh.
Registration is not required for the tournament. Participants only need to show up ready to fish.
Awards will be available for in two classes of participants, 7 years old and younger, and 7 and older.
For more information, contact Kincaid at 660-342-0228.