COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Knox County R-1 School District will purchase two electric school buses after it received a grant.
The district is receiving $236,900 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Program to buy two the 65-seat buses. With 496 square miles covered by fourteen buses on nine routes, the purchase is expected to decrease not only fuel costs, but also reduce maintenance. The buses also have an expected useful life that’s longer than diesel counterparts.
The USDA announced nearly $3 million going to help improve facilities in rural Missouri on Wednesday.
“Community infrastructure is key to ensuring that rural areas have access to health care, education, and public safety,” said USDA Missouri State Director Kyle Wilkens. “The investments announced today will help develop and build sound infrastructure, ultimately helping Missouri communities build back better.”
Nineteen recipients of 21 investments were highlighted as part of the $2.761 million in funds that Missouri will receive as part of the USDA’s rural development program, targeted at communities with a population of 20,000 or less.
