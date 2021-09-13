LABELLE, Mo. — A LaBelle man died in a Sunday morning crash in Lewis County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2000 Ford F-150 driven by Alexis A. Roblero Velazquez, 26, of LaBelle, was heading east at 4:30 a.m. on 255th Street, 8 miles south of LaBelle, when it traveled off the left side of the road and struck a culvert guidepost and a utility pole. The patrol said the vehicle returned to the road, overturned and traveled off the right side of the road.
Roblero Velazquez, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at 5:30 a.m. at the scene by Lewis County Coroner Larry Arnold. He was taken to Coder Funeral Home in LaBelle.
The patrol was assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Lewis County Fire and Lewis County EMS.