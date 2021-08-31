LANCASTER, Mo. — A LaBelle man was injured in a Monday afternoon crash in Lancaster in Schuyler County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2019 Ford transit van driven by Darl D. Buckallew, 81, of Lancaster, was heading west at noon on Washington Street at Fifth Street and stopped to make a left turn. The patrol said a westbound 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Henry B. Lemons, 55, of LaBelle, failed to yield and struck the rear of the Ford.
Lemons was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. Buckallew was taken to Scotland County Hospital in Memphis with moderate injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department, Schuyler County EMS, Schuyler County Fire and Adair County Ambulance District.