KNOX CITY, Mo. — A Labelle, Mo. man was injured in an UTV crash near Knox City Friday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2021 Polaris Maverick UTV driven by Dakota J. Sparks, 27, of Labelle was heading north on Turkey Road in Knox County around 5 p.m., about 6 miles south of Knox City when Sparks lost control and overturned. Sparks was ejected from the Polaris in the crash.
Sparks was taken by Air Evac to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. for treatment of moderate injuries. MSHP reported that Sparks was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Knox County Sheriff's Department, Ambulance, and first responders.