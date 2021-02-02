LABELLE, Mo. — A LaBelle woman was seriously injured in a Monday night crash on Route D.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 1994 Ford F-150 driven by Catherine L. Howe, 61, of LaBelle, was heading south on Route D, 6 miles south of LaBelle, at 5:20 p.m. when it traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed back over the road and traveled off the left side before overturning and coming to rest on its wheels.
Howe, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken by Lewis County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department and Western Lewis County Fire Department.