EMERSON, Mo. — A semi-truck truck driver suffered minor injuries after the truck he was driving overturned on Tuesday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2007 International truck, driven by Adam M. Harvey, 24, of LaGrange, was traveling west on Route M. The patrol said Harvey, who was not wearing a seat belt, lost control of the truck about 3:15 p.m. and it overturned off the side of the road.
Harvey was taken by Marion County EMS to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., for treatment. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Marion County R2 first responders assisted at the scene.