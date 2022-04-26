WEST QUINCY, Mo. — A LaGrange man was seriously injured in an early Monday morning crash on U.S. 24.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2003 Chevrolet truck driven by Chassie L. Young, 48, of LaGrange, was heading west at 2:50 a.m. on U.S. 24, 1 mile west of West Quincy, when it traveled off the left side of the road and overturned in the median.
Young, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, the patrol said. He was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Palmyra Fire Department.