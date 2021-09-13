CANTON, Mo. — A Sunday night one-vehicle crash in Lewis County injured a Canton man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2014 GMC 1500 driven by Shawn A. Miller, 19, of Canton, was heading east at 7:54 p.m. when it traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Miller, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by private vehicle to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Lewis County EMS and Canton Fire Department.