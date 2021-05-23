MONTICELLO, Mo. — Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, Missouri Route A in Lewis County will be undergoing roadwork that may lead to delays for drivers in the area.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said crews will be performing patching work on Route A from Missouri Route 16 up to the Clark County line. The road will be reduced to one lane with a ten-foot width restriction in place from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily from Monday through Friday.
MoDOT asks that drivers use caution when traveling through this area or that alternate routes be used. For more information on this work and other operations in the area, please visit modot.mo.gov/northeast or call 888-275-6636.