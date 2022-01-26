MACON, Mo. — A Lewistown man was injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash north of Macon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2006 Kenworth tractor trailer driven by Donnie W. Corbin, 47, of Lewistown, was heading west at 1:45 p.m. on Route DD, 4 miles north of Macon, when the wheels on the trailer locked up. The vehicle traveled off the north side of the road and overturned.
Corbin, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Macon County Ambulance to Samaritan Hospital with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by Macon County First Responders and Macon County Fire Department.