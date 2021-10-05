LABELLE, Mo. — A Lewistown man was seriously injured in a Monday night crash northeast of LaBelle.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2006 Ford F-150 driven by Ty T. Courtney, 60, of Lewistown, was heading west at 5:20 on Route Y, 7 miles northeast of LaBelle, when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a ditch, then returned to the road, ran off the left side and struck an embankment.
Courtney, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Lewis County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Lewistown Fire Department, LaBelle Fire Department, Lewis County Ambulance and Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.