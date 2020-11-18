LEWISTOWN, Mo. — A Lewistown woman died in a Tuesday afternoon crash on Mo. 6.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2010 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Jeana L. Luttrull, 58, of Lewistown, was heading west on Mo. 6 at Vine Street in Lewistown at 4:40 p.m. when it traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
Luttrull, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:27 p.m. by Lewis County Coroner Larry Arnold. She was taken to Arnold’s Funeral Home in Lewistown.
The patrol was assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department and Lewis County EMS.