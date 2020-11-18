LEWISTOWN, Mo. — A Lewistown woman died in a Tuesday afternoon crash on Mo. 6.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2010 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Jeana L. Luttrull, 58, of Lewistown, was heading west on Mo. 6 at Vine Street in Lewistown at 4:40 p.m. when it traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Luttrull, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:27 p.m. by Lewis County Coroner Larry Arnold. She was taken to Arnold’s Funeral Home in Lewistown.

The patrol was assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department and Lewis County EMS.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.