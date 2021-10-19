KAHOKA, Mo. — A Lewistown woman was seriously injured in a Monday morning crash at Mo. 81 and U.S. 136 in Kahoka.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a northbound 2010 Hyundai SUV driven by Amanda M. Blackwood, 26, of Lewistown, failed to yield at 9:35 a.m. and was struck by an eastbound 2013 Ford truck driven by Lois E. Humes, 64, of Wyaconda.
Blackwood, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Air Evac to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
The patrol was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department.