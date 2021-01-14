SAVERTON, Mo. — A Louisiana teen was injured in a Wednesday night crash south of Saverton.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2002 Dodge Stratus driven by Lesley E. Ostrander, 18, of Louisiana, was heading south on Mo. 79, 1/2 mile south of Saverton, at 7:30 p.m. The patrol said the Dodge was overtaking a southbound 2007 GMC Sierra driven by Cade M. Bergman, 24, of New London, when it ran off the left side of the road and skidded, then re-entered the road and struck the GMC. Both vehicles ran off the left side of the road and overturned.
A passenger in the Dodge, a 15-year-old girl from Louisiana, refused treatment for minor injuries.
Both drivers and the passenger were wearing seat belts.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, Ralls County Ambulance, Ralls County First Responders and Ralls County Fire Department.