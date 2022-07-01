HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Louisiana woman was injured in a Thursday morning crash north of Hannibal.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Ford Taurus driven by Olivia R. Haines, 27, of Louisiana, was heading north at 2:10 a.m. on U.S. 61, 3 miles north of Hannibal, when it ran off the left side of the road, became airborne and came to rest in the median.
Haines was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Palmyra Fire Department.