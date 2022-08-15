LOUISIANA, Mo. — A Louisiana woman was injured in a two-car crash Friday afternoon in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2015 Buick LaCrosse driven by Karen S. Miller, 79, of Moravia, Iowa, was heading south and making a left turn at 1:15 p.m. on Route D at Pike County Road 248. The patrol said a southbound 1992 Pontiac Firebird traveling too fast for the road conditions and driven by Brett M. Shewmake, 26, of Nebo, Ill., crested the hill, braked and began skidding before striking the rear of the Buick.