BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Louisiana woman was injured in a Thursday afternoon crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2004 GMC Sierra driven by Samuel J. Hartung, 28, of Bowling Green, was heading south at 2:30 p.m. on Route VV and stopped at a stop sign and a 2021 Subaru Forester driven by Debra J. Woodall, 67, of Louisiana, was heading west on Route UU and making a right turn onto northbound Route VV. The left side of the Subaru struck the left side of the GMC, the patrol said.