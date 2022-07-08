REVERE, Mo. — A crash Thursday night sent a Luray, Mo. man to the hospital with minor injuries.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2012 Dodge Ram driven by John Miller, 51, of Revere was stopped on Mo. Route C just outside of Revere, preparing to back into a private driveway with a towed trailer around 10:45 p.m. Thursday. A 1997 Ford Ranger driven by Justin R. Brown, 37, of Luray was heading west on Route C when the Ford reportedly crossed the centerline and hit the Dodge and the trailer.
MSHP reports that Miller was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, while Brown was not. Brown was taken by private vehicle to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. for treatment of minor injuries sustained. Miller was reported as uninjured in the crash.
The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Clark County EMS and the Kahoka Fire Department.