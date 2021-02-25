LEWISTOWN, Mo. — A Macon man was injured in a Tuesday night crash west of Lewistown.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1996 Chevrolet Camaro driven by William H. Hitchcock, 61, of LaBelle, and a 2008 Toyota Sienna driven by Hadley B. Botkin, 23, of LaBelle, were heading east on Mo. 6, 1 mile west of Lewistown, at 5:15 p.m. The patrol said the Chevrolet failed to yield to the Toyota, which struck the Chevrolet.
A passenger in the Toyota, Dakota S. Botkin, 25, of Macon, was taken by private vehicle to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with minor injuries.
Both drivers and the passenger were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff's Department, Lewis County Ambulance and Western Lewis Fire Department.